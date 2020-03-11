Previous
Contemplation by jamibann
Contemplation

Another image taken at the top or Arthur's Seat on Sunday morning. I loved the light in this one.
11th March 2020

Issi Bannerman

Dianne
This is such a moody image with the way the light has taken away the detail. Nicely done.
March 12th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Such a beautiful image! Wonderful light and composition!
March 12th, 2020  
julia ace
Lovely shot .. what a view ..
March 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Nice backlighting. Enjoying your pics of Arthur's Seat
March 12th, 2020  
