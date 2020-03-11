Sign up
Photo 2323
Contemplation
Another image taken at the top or Arthur's Seat on Sunday morning. I loved the light in this one.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
8th March 2020 10:04am
Dianne
This is such a moody image with the way the light has taken away the detail. Nicely done.
March 12th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a beautiful image! Wonderful light and composition!
March 12th, 2020
julia
ace
Lovely shot .. what a view ..
March 12th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Nice backlighting. Enjoying your pics of Arthur's Seat
March 12th, 2020
