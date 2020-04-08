Sign up
Photo 2351
Polhollick Bridge
Hubby striding purposefully over the Polhollick Bridge on Sunday, all the while keeping en eye out for any fish that might be passing underneath, and trying to be patient. He'll get back on the water one of these days.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th April 2020 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
looks like a great walking bridge. Good luck with the fish.
April 8th, 2020
Monique
ace
Like the b & w and the construction of the bridge
April 8th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice composition
April 8th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great processing and POV - I do like a good bridge
April 8th, 2020
