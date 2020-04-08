Previous
Polhollick Bridge by jamibann
Photo 2351

Polhollick Bridge

Hubby striding purposefully over the Polhollick Bridge on Sunday, all the while keeping en eye out for any fish that might be passing underneath, and trying to be patient. He'll get back on the water one of these days.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
looks like a great walking bridge. Good luck with the fish.
April 8th, 2020  
Like the b & w and the construction of the bridge
April 8th, 2020  
nice composition
April 8th, 2020  
Great processing and POV - I do like a good bridge
April 8th, 2020  
