Photo 2420
Shower Time!
Our son decided he'd take a quick shower on the way down the hill on Sunday!
17th June 2020
17th Jun 20
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2592
photos
175
followers
102
following
663% complete
View this month »
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
14th June 2020 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
ha ha, what a wonderful experience. I hope it was warm! nice capture of that running water,
June 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
I thought the same as Wylie, hope the water wasn't too cold.
Just realized you are a day ahead. How did you get in front of us in Australia, ha ha.
June 16th, 2020
