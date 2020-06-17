Previous
Shower Time! by jamibann
Photo 2420

Shower Time!

Our son decided he'd take a quick shower on the way down the hill on Sunday!
17th June 2020 17th Jun 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Wylie ace
ha ha, what a wonderful experience. I hope it was warm! nice capture of that running water,
June 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
I thought the same as Wylie, hope the water wasn't too cold.

Just realized you are a day ahead. How did you get in front of us in Australia, ha ha.
June 16th, 2020  
