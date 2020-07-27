Previous
The Magic Finger by jamibann
Photo 2461

The Magic Finger

Some people have green thumbs, our friend definitely has a magic finger and can produce rainbows! ;-) A completely unplanned shot - he was just pointing out our route when I snapped the rainbow.

Two bits of good news ...

As we drove past the osprey's nest yesterday, we saw (but did not photograph ... no decent lens and no time) not only mum osprey sitting on the nest, but a little head next to her. There is definitely one chick there. I will be going back later in the week in the fervent hope of catching some action before it fledges.

The other piece of great news, for me at least, is that I have now had 3 mornings free from sciatica ... after 75 days of anti-inflammatories and 53 days of amytriptyline. Who's counting? Me. Every single day.

Let the good times roll!!!
julia ace
What a great shot.. and great news re Osprey and also to be free of you pain...
July 27th, 2020  
