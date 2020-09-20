Ben Vorlich

We had a bit of fun on the way off this hill yesterday. Hubby wanted to go 'off piste', and go back down the other side of the mountain, coming out in an unknown area, and allowing us to do a circular walk. I did so reluctantly, as I'm a girl who'd rather stick to the path. However, we managed to get down just fine until the last hurdles. The railway line and the main road. We thought we could easily walk the 2 km on the road. Wrong. There was hardly any space for the camper vans and cars on the road, never mind us two pedestrians and no sidewalk! So, we crossed a fence and tried to walk alongside the road but it became impossible and so we had to seek higher ground. We then met up with the railway, which runs parallel to the road, and had to walk alongside the rail tracks for ages, until we could get safely back into the woodland. Not an easy return journey by any stretch of the imagination. We ended up having to go back onto the road, taking our life in our hands - however we reckoned cars were preferable to a train!