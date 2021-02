Walking Freuchie

Freuchie gets me to places I wouldn't otherwise go. Down by the Clunie River today in Braemar, and across the field to this farm track. We had to abandon the riverside as the snow was getting too deep for the wee dog's legs. So glad we did, as I got this lovely glimpse of sunshine as we walked up the track. I was brave enough to le him off the lead here - not something I usually do, as I'm too scared I lose him! Dad would never forgive me!