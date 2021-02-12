Braemar Gathering Heritage Centre

Freuchie and I thought we'd walk across the Games Park for a change, the other day. However, we had to reverse as the snow was far too deep for the little dog's legs, and too deep for my boots!



We laughed last night, as we watched the BBC Scotland news report on the cold weather in Braemar (coldest place in the UK the night before last night with temps of -22). Who do we see walking past dad's house, but hubby, accompanied by Freuchie! It is particularly amusing because hubby is NOT a dog person at all. He has probably never walked a dog in his life, prior to looking after Freuchie for dad! We are currently taking turns staying at dad's because of the weather.