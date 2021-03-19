Sign up
Photo 2696
Froggie shenanigans
This large pool of water in the bog was moving with frogs laying their spawn. It's that time of year!
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2899
photos
196
followers
98
following
738% complete
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th March 2021 1:36pm
Pam Knowler
ace
Is that a smile I see on his face? LOL!! Great capture of spring activity beginning!!
March 19th, 2021
