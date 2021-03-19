Previous
Froggie shenanigans by jamibann
Froggie shenanigans

This large pool of water in the bog was moving with frogs laying their spawn. It's that time of year!
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Pam Knowler ace
Is that a smile I see on his face? LOL!! Great capture of spring activity beginning!!
March 19th, 2021  
