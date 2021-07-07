Sign up
Photo 2806
Fionn Beinn
Last Friday's walk with friends. Just a wee Munro to stretch the legs after the previous day's exploits in the Fisherfield Forest. I liked the white feather which someone had stuck in the summit cairn.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
ace
Guess you make do if you haven't got a flag on hand.. Great view..
July 8th, 2021
