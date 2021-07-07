Previous
Fionn Beinn by jamibann
Fionn Beinn

Last Friday's walk with friends. Just a wee Munro to stretch the legs after the previous day's exploits in the Fisherfield Forest. I liked the white feather which someone had stuck in the summit cairn.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
julia ace
Guess you make do if you haven't got a flag on hand.. Great view..
July 8th, 2021  
