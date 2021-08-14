Previous
Next
Mount Keen and the bonnie blooming heather by jamibann
Photo 2844

Mount Keen and the bonnie blooming heather

Just a view from Thursday's stress-clearing, blueberry-gathering walk. About half a kilo picked - but all at a very low level. It was hard work crawling around picking them! But so worth it. :-)
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Beautiful view. Nice that you have wild blueberries available to pick. Quite a few farmers here are putting up net houses to grow blueberries in. They really upset the balance of nature. So much of the land that birds and small buck used to forage through is now unavailable to them.
August 14th, 2021  
julia ace
Wow look at that beautiful Heather,, lovely landscape..
August 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise