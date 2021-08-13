Not toxic to Bees!

It's all over this area at this time of year, but Tansy Ragwort is apparently toxic to cattle, horses and sheep. It must be a real problem for farmers, but the bees seem to like it.



Yesterday was a disappointing day, so I went out for a long walk to clear my head. Our son Alexander, and his girlfriend, in London, both have Covid - on her birthday too. And it means that Alexander can't come to Scotland to celebrate his dad's 60th next week. They both seem to be ok, and say that it just feels like regular flu. I hope they both get better soon and that we'll see them before the end of the year!