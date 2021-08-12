Previous
Stonehaven Open Air Pool, circa 1967 by jamibann
Stonehaven Open Air Pool, circa 1967

I got a surprise when I went to our local delicatessen the other day when Linda, one of the staff, said she had a photo to show me. This really made me smile. I'm on the right hand side, in the white skirted swimming costume. Linda is in the 'boat' in her shorts and t-shirt. She still looks the same! She says I was posh because I had a swimming costume. I don't think so, but I do remember that costume really well. It was red and white with little flower motifs across the chest. Ah, those were the days. Such simple fun, when stress and worry weren't words we knew.
Issi Bannerman

