Ready to Roll again!

We left Ballater this morning at 6 am, and drove 2 and a half hours to near Ullapool for the first of our Munro challenges for this week - I won't go into the names - way too complex - but suffice to say we did Nos. 191-193, in the Fannichs mountain range. A rest day tomorrow as weather is very 'iffy'. A great day today, though, with some snow still kicking around on the high tops.