Previous
Taking Off! by jamibann
Photo 3824

Taking Off!

As I mentioned ... it was a tad windy on Thursday! Looking over towards Lochs Kinord and Davan on the left, with the river Dee winding its way through the landscape. And Carole, just being Carole!
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this lovely landscape! Carole seems rather daring to be up there in the wind ;-)
April 20th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh the freedom in that shot! She looks exhilarated!
April 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Great fun! Great shot and pleased she didn’t really take off!
April 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I remember one time I climbed up Skiddaw in the Lake District and the wind gust were suddenly so strong at the top, it lifted me off my feet and threw me through the air a few feet and I landed, knees first, on the pesky angled slates on the ground. Hobbled my way back down the mountain and my friend went into the pharmacy and bought Witch Doctor witch hazel gel and smothered me with it. Worked like a dream! Far less bruised the next day! But I still remember that feeling of flying!! Super shot of Carole.
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise