Previous
Photo 3824
Taking Off!
As I mentioned ... it was a tad windy on Thursday! Looking over towards Lochs Kinord and Davan on the left, with the river Dee winding its way through the landscape. And Carole, just being Carole!
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
4
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
18th April 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this lovely landscape! Carole seems rather daring to be up there in the wind ;-)
April 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh the freedom in that shot! She looks exhilarated!
April 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Great fun! Great shot and pleased she didn’t really take off!
April 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I remember one time I climbed up Skiddaw in the Lake District and the wind gust were suddenly so strong at the top, it lifted me off my feet and threw me through the air a few feet and I landed, knees first, on the pesky angled slates on the ground. Hobbled my way back down the mountain and my friend went into the pharmacy and bought Witch Doctor witch hazel gel and smothered me with it. Worked like a dream! Far less bruised the next day! But I still remember that feeling of flying!! Super shot of Carole.
April 20th, 2024
