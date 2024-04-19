Previous
Meeting the Pannanich Hare by jamibann
Meeting the Pannanich Hare

A walk up our nearby Pannanich hill yesterday resulted in me being able to introduce the girls to my friend the hare. Lisa and Carole had already met him, but it was a surprise meet-up for Anne-Marie and Thelma. A lovely walk with the ladies, although pretty blustery on top.

Wedding Anniversary today - 33 years. We fairly know how to celebrate - a trip to the local tip in Banchory, followed by a session at the golf driving range. Then a PROBUS dinner at the golf club with 40 others in the evening! Our proper celebration will be next week when we head for the hills again.
Mary Siegle ace
Happy Anniversary! Sounds like you will have quite a nice day of celebration.
April 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Congratulations, your day sounds wonderful. I like your friend - I think my bunnies would too
April 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love that hare. Nice to see him having a party of admirers!
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Happy Anniversary, it sounds as if you will celebrate in style! Have a wonderful day with many more to come.
Lovely shot of your girls and the hare.
April 19th, 2024  
