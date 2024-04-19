Meeting the Pannanich Hare

A walk up our nearby Pannanich hill yesterday resulted in me being able to introduce the girls to my friend the hare. Lisa and Carole had already met him, but it was a surprise meet-up for Anne-Marie and Thelma. A lovely walk with the ladies, although pretty blustery on top.



Wedding Anniversary today - 33 years. We fairly know how to celebrate - a trip to the local tip in Banchory, followed by a session at the golf driving range. Then a PROBUS dinner at the golf club with 40 others in the evening! Our proper celebration will be next week when we head for the hills again.