On this day ... by jamibann
Photo 3822

On this day ...

in 2018, I was walking! There's a surprise. But I was living in Paris and organising weekly walks there. This particular day it was a 21 Bridges walk with Jan, Laurence, Shirley, Lisa, Olivia, Alison and Gillian. A beautiful Parisien Spring day. I remember it well. Cherry blossom everywhere and I went to a Kupka exhibition in the afternoon, after lunch with the ladies.

Yesterday I played golf in the proverbial 4 seasons, getting soaked between the 6th and 11th holes, and with hailstones pelting down on the 18th green. I am waiting with anticipation for the warmth of summer to arrive, but today I woke to 0 degrees on the outside thermometer, so I guess I'll have to wait a while yet!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Louise & Ken ace
So many dear friends who gathered to take part in your camaraderie combined with the pleasure of springtime walks as a group! You certainly WILL enjoy the warmer weather when it arrives! Patience!
April 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Truly the photograph is so much a part of our lives! We might remember in our minds details that inevitably fade over time but the good old photo cannot be denied! Wonderful Issi. Great memories & friends.
April 18th, 2024  
