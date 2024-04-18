On this day ...

in 2018, I was walking! There's a surprise. But I was living in Paris and organising weekly walks there. This particular day it was a 21 Bridges walk with Jan, Laurence, Shirley, Lisa, Olivia, Alison and Gillian. A beautiful Parisien Spring day. I remember it well. Cherry blossom everywhere and I went to a Kupka exhibition in the afternoon, after lunch with the ladies.



Yesterday I played golf in the proverbial 4 seasons, getting soaked between the 6th and 11th holes, and with hailstones pelting down on the 18th green. I am waiting with anticipation for the warmth of summer to arrive, but today I woke to 0 degrees on the outside thermometer, so I guess I'll have to wait a while yet!