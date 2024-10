Driving to Shieldaig

Yesterday, we stopped briefly on the drive over to Shieldaig to take a photo of the hills we've walked over the past 3 days, from a distance. I loved how the grey screes were framed by the autumnal colours in the foreground. The sky looked a tad foreboding too, so we were not unhappy that it was not a walking day for us, but rather a relaxing day of driving and enjoying the beauty all around.