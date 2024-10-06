Sign up
Photo 3993
Shieldaig
On our way to Applecross on Friday, we stopped at Shieldaig for coffee and a scone at Nanny's. It was lovely and we were also rewarded by a rainbow over Shieldaig island (where are pair of white-tailed eagle are now resident).
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
Lovely scene..
October 6th, 2024
Casablanca
What a joyful sight and white tailed eagles? Wow!
October 6th, 2024
JackieR
How wonderful to see this view! Captured so well too.jope you see the eagles one day, such majestic birds, hope they're safe there
October 6th, 2024
Hazel
Well done for the rainbow which makes the scene magical!
October 6th, 2024
leggzy
Beautiful shot of the island.... the rainbow is such a special bonus?
October 6th, 2024
