Previous
Shieldaig by jamibann
Photo 3993

Shieldaig

On our way to Applecross on Friday, we stopped at Shieldaig for coffee and a scone at Nanny's. It was lovely and we were also rewarded by a rainbow over Shieldaig island (where are pair of white-tailed eagle are now resident).
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Lovely scene..
October 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a joyful sight and white tailed eagles? Wow!
October 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
How wonderful to see this view! Captured so well too.jope you see the eagles one day, such majestic birds, hope they're safe there
October 6th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Well done for the rainbow which makes the scene magical!
October 6th, 2024  
leggzy
Beautiful shot of the island.... the rainbow is such a special bonus?
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise