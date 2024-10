Applecross Deer

It was mild and drizzly when we arrived at Applecross, so we just went out for a short wander before dinner. It was very atmospheric. The stags were roaring in the hills and a group of 4 hinds were grazing in a field, quite oblivious to the plight of the stags! This young one was very unbothered by me - usually they run a mile at the first sound of a voice or whiff of a human. These ones must be well used to seeing people.