Previous
Photo 3988
Snow on the Far Hills
Another Walking Festival Recce on Sunday - this time to Morrone in Braemar. This is taken at the 5 Cairns, just where the hill path flattens out a bit, looking back over at Ben Avon - with a dusting of snow on top.
Welcome to October!
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
29th September 2024 9:53am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers, I love the cairns.
October 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super. Love all the cairns in the foreground
October 1st, 2024
