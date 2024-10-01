Previous
Snow on the Far Hills by jamibann
Photo 3988

Snow on the Far Hills

Another Walking Festival Recce on Sunday - this time to Morrone in Braemar. This is taken at the 5 Cairns, just where the hill path flattens out a bit, looking back over at Ben Avon - with a dusting of snow on top.

Welcome to October!
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers, I love the cairns.
October 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super. Love all the cairns in the foreground
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise