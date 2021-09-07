Previous
Fly Agaric by jamibann
Photo 2868

Fly Agaric

Spotted this lovely specimen when out walking in Braemar on Sunday.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Kathy A ace
That is a lovely specimen, fabulous colour
September 7th, 2021  
julia ace
Nice shot a true sign that Autumn is there..
September 7th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is so terrific!
September 7th, 2021  
