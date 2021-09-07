Sign up
Photo 2868
Fly Agaric
Spotted this lovely specimen when out walking in Braemar on Sunday.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th September 2021 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
That is a lovely specimen, fabulous colour
September 7th, 2021
julia
ace
Nice shot a true sign that Autumn is there..
September 7th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is so terrific!
September 7th, 2021
