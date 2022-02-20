Previous
Low Key Snowdrops by jamibann
Photo 3034

Low Key Snowdrops

And a few aconites popping through too. A lovely sign of Spring. But as Friday's snowfall taught us, winter has not gone away yet!
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
