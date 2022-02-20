Sign up
Photo 3034
Low Key Snowdrops
And a few aconites popping through too. A lovely sign of Spring. But as Friday's snowfall taught us, winter has not gone away yet!
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3240
photos
196
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th February 2022 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
