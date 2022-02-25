The Shape of Two Trees

These trees seemed to be telling me something as I walked past yesterday. Go this way, perhaps?



We walked with the Cairngorm Club yesterday near Ballater - a mid week walk which tends to be for older retired people, but as it was local, and a friend was organising it, we decided to go. I'm so glad we did.



I chatted with a lady, Evelyn, who is 84 years old. She was asking about my background and I mentioned my dad. She asked his name and a big smile came on her face. She told me that she had been a member of the Cairngorm Club for 56 years, and she still remembers attending her first annual dinner in Aberdeen where the speaker was a young, handsome, police constable, talking about mountain rescue. My dad. How lovely was that? And Evelyn, still walking the hills at 84 years of age (this was a fairly flat walk, but 15 km nonetheless) and climbing styles over fences like a teenager. Just fabulous! Go Evelyn. :-)



And now we're off to Edinburgh for the rugby tomorrow. Go Scotland. Although I suspect France will be victorious!