The Shape of Two Trees by jamibann
Photo 3039

The Shape of Two Trees

These trees seemed to be telling me something as I walked past yesterday. Go this way, perhaps?

We walked with the Cairngorm Club yesterday near Ballater - a mid week walk which tends to be for older retired people, but as it was local, and a friend was organising it, we decided to go. I'm so glad we did.

I chatted with a lady, Evelyn, who is 84 years old. She was asking about my background and I mentioned my dad. She asked his name and a big smile came on her face. She told me that she had been a member of the Cairngorm Club for 56 years, and she still remembers attending her first annual dinner in Aberdeen where the speaker was a young, handsome, police constable, talking about mountain rescue. My dad. How lovely was that? And Evelyn, still walking the hills at 84 years of age (this was a fairly flat walk, but 15 km nonetheless) and climbing styles over fences like a teenager. Just fabulous! Go Evelyn. :-)

And now we're off to Edinburgh for the rugby tomorrow. Go Scotland. Although I suspect France will be victorious!
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

haskar ace
They look like two weary travelers. Great composition and procesing.
February 25th, 2022  
Christina
Maybe they are telling your walking group 'that if we can still be standing so can you!" Love the story - heart warming :)
February 25th, 2022  
