The Fishing Bothy by jamibann
Photo 3147

The Fishing Bothy

This is where we spend a lot of time hanging out during the day when the boys are fishing. It's a nice cosy spot when the fire is on and it's wet outside. We've had many's an evening meal up here too.

It's my son's birthday today. 27 years old. How did that happen?
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
862% complete

Photo Details

Dianne
It looks very cosy.
June 13th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
A picture out of a house style magazine! So pretty & exactly how a fishing bothy should look! Delightful!
Happy 27th birthday to your son, these kids have a habit of surprising us by getting older too quickly!
June 13th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely sitting room - I totally get ‘how did that happen’. My son is getting married in a month’s time.
June 13th, 2022  
