Photo 3147
The Fishing Bothy
This is where we spend a lot of time hanging out during the day when the boys are fishing. It's a nice cosy spot when the fire is on and it's wet outside. We've had many's an evening meal up here too.
It's my son's birthday today. 27 years old. How did that happen?
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3353
photos
193
followers
111
following
862% complete
View this month »
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th June 2022 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
It looks very cosy.
June 13th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
A picture out of a house style magazine! So pretty & exactly how a fishing bothy should look! Delightful!
Happy 27th birthday to your son, these kids have a habit of surprising us by getting older too quickly!
June 13th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
What a lovely sitting room - I totally get ‘how did that happen’. My son is getting married in a month’s time.
June 13th, 2022
