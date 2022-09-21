Previous
Enjoying the Oregano by jamibann
Enjoying the Oregano

I planted seeds of oregano this year and it has done really well, both in the greenhouse and in a pot outside. The bees are just loving it at the moment. It's worth planting it just for that - the tasty leaves are a bonus!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks popular!
September 21st, 2022  
