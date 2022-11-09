More Interesting Weather

I took advantage of a gap in the rain showers to go up Carn Leuchan and check out everything for the Monday walk I am leading next week. Just as well I did as there were forestry works going on and the road I wanted to use was closed to the public. However, I spoke with a forestry worker who told me that the work was finished and the signs would be down by Monday. Phew. No re-routing required! Weather was changeable to say the least and this shot was taken with the iPhone - better than any I took with my camera. Coyles of Muick on the right of the photo, Lochnagar hidden in the raincloud. Up and down Carn Leuchan within 3 hours. :-)