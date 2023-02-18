Previous
Lost and Found by jamibann
Lost and Found

These were sitting waiting for their owner a couple of days ago, as I walked around Loch Kinord. I suspect they may never be reunited as they are slightly the worse for wear - to say the least. Perfect for an outdoors, natural still life though!
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Someone is going to be very upset they lost them!
February 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice pov
February 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
As I can't see a sausage without mine, I would really struggle! But I guess these are someone's reading glasses? Such a shame to lose them but good for a photographic moment for you!
February 19th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great pov and edit.
February 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh dear. David lost his glasses after our walk on Thursday. He realized too late that he put them on top of the car while he put sunblock on before the walk and then wore his sunnies for the duration of the walk. Unfortunately as we deove home we heard a noise on the car and figured later that was his glasses sliding off onto the road. They were then squashed by another car. Expensive walk
February 19th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent rather enigmatic find.
February 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great find and perfectly captured. I feel sorry for the owner though 😎
February 19th, 2023  
Wylie ace
I’ve lost 2pair of glasses on the beach. Most annoying!
February 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I can’t see a thing without mine so don’t take them off otherwise I’m sure I would have lost mine by now
February 19th, 2023  
