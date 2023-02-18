Sign up
Photo 3397
Lost and Found
These were sitting waiting for their owner a couple of days ago, as I walked around Loch Kinord. I suspect they may never be reunited as they are slightly the worse for wear - to say the least. Perfect for an outdoors, natural still life though!
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
9
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3397
Tags
for2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Someone is going to be very upset they lost them!
February 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice pov
February 19th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
As I can't see a sausage without mine, I would really struggle! But I guess these are someone's reading glasses? Such a shame to lose them but good for a photographic moment for you!
February 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great pov and edit.
February 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh dear. David lost his glasses after our walk on Thursday. He realized too late that he put them on top of the car while he put sunblock on before the walk and then wore his sunnies for the duration of the walk. Unfortunately as we deove home we heard a noise on the car and figured later that was his glasses sliding off onto the road. They were then squashed by another car. Expensive walk
February 19th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent rather enigmatic find.
February 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great find and perfectly captured. I feel sorry for the owner though 😎
February 19th, 2023
Wylie
ace
I’ve lost 2pair of glasses on the beach. Most annoying!
February 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I can’t see a thing without mine so don’t take them off otherwise I’m sure I would have lost mine by now
February 19th, 2023
