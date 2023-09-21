A Massey Ferguson for the Tractor Lovers out there!
This photo was taken in 2015 when dad did a wee tour of his 'children'! He came out to France to stay with us for a while, then he and I went over to Cambridge to visit brother Steve and then Kent to visit brother Johnnie. Johnnie lives on a small farm and dad couldn't wait to get a shot of the tractor. We were all amazed that he jumped on as if he'd been doing it all his life. He was however brought up on a farm and did work for a year as a tractor driver (Third tractor man, I believe, is the term he always uses) at a farm in Laurencekirk when he was studying agriculture at Aberdeen Uni.
The photo may seem a little random, but @happypat Pat posted an image recently of tractors which reminded me of this photo. Then yesterday, my Australian cousin sent me a photo of her dad sitting on their new tractor, at age 93. NOT driving, I may add! Anyway it made me remember this photo, and so I thought I'd post it today. Dad was 83 at the time it was taken, and of course it also features in his 90th birthday photobook, which he'll be receiving on Sunday. :-)