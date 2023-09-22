The Golden Retriever

I'm going back to our wee trip to Glen Affric last week.



This statue sits in the very small village of Tomich where the Golden Retriever was first bred by Lord Tweedmouth in 1868 on the Guisachan Estate. Seemingly they were bred as gun dogs, suited to Scottish Highland terrain.



There was a Guisachan Gathering in July this year, to celebrate 155 years of the founding of the Golden Retriever. Seemingly, over 500 humans and their Golden Retrievers attended the meet in the grounds of the ruins of Guisachan House in Glen Affric. Quite the event, it would seem as humans came from all over the world to be there with their Golden Retrievers!



