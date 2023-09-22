Previous
The Golden Retriever by jamibann
Photo 3613

The Golden Retriever

I'm going back to our wee trip to Glen Affric last week.

This statue sits in the very small village of Tomich where the Golden Retriever was first bred by Lord Tweedmouth in 1868 on the Guisachan Estate. Seemingly they were bred as gun dogs, suited to Scottish Highland terrain.

There was a Guisachan Gathering in July this year, to celebrate 155 years of the founding of the Golden Retriever. Seemingly, over 500 humans and their Golden Retrievers attended the meet in the grounds of the ruins of Guisachan House in Glen Affric. Quite the event, it would seem as humans came from all over the world to be there with their Golden Retrievers!

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
a wonderful capture of this beautiful statue. Such an amazing narrative, that must have been something else to see!
September 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
