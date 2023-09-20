Previous
Chillis and Oregano by jamibann
Photo 3611

Chillis and Oregano

Well, I harvested our chillis yesterday from the greenhouse and picked some of the oregano for drying. The colours were so beautiful. All hanging drying in the kitchen now - except 3 chillis which I delivered to a friend's house. She was delighted.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Nice.. plan on growing some chillis soon.. can't wait.. look great together..
September 20th, 2023  
Dianne
Such neat colours together.
September 20th, 2023  
Carole G ace
My chilli's survived through the winter, I'm still picking them. Your oregano looks better though
September 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a stunning still life, wonderful shapes and textures.
September 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
That's quite a crop.
September 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous vibrant harvest
September 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely harvest
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise