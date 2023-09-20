Sign up
Previous
Photo 3611
Chillis and Oregano
Well, I harvested our chillis yesterday from the greenhouse and picked some of the oregano for drying. The colours were so beautiful. All hanging drying in the kitchen now - except 3 chillis which I delivered to a friend's house. She was delighted.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
7
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
ace
Nice.. plan on growing some chillis soon.. can't wait.. look great together..
September 20th, 2023
Dianne
Such neat colours together.
September 20th, 2023
Carole G
ace
My chilli's survived through the winter, I'm still picking them. Your oregano looks better though
September 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning still life, wonderful shapes and textures.
September 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
That's quite a crop.
September 20th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous vibrant harvest
September 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely harvest
September 20th, 2023
