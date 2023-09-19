Previous
Room with a View by jamibann
Photo 3610

Room with a View

We arrived at the Cluanie Inn on Sunday evening after our misty, wet walk. On walking into our room, and looking out our ground floor window, I was delighted to see a herd of about 8 young deer just hanging out. I sneaked around the back of the hotel and took some photos.

Our plan for Monday was a day off and lunch at the Applecross Inn. However, this was thwarted. John had a slip on Saturday, late in the day, and hurt his arm on boulders. We thought it was just badly bruised. We walked again on Sunday. It wasn't getting any better. We decided it was better to have it checked out, and ended up spending Monday at Raigmore Casualty Department, where we discovered that he has a broken ulna. Oh dearie me. So, we're back home and no more Munros for us for a while. Our deal is that we do them together, so we'll both have to be patient in many ways. Positive things? Hopefully he'll be all better for travelling to South Africa in November to meet up with our daughter. The injury could have been worse. And it happened at the end of our wee trip, not the beginning - and big kudos to him for walking significant distances with a broken arm!

Update on daughter - nothing much, I'm afraid - the fleet is sailing pretty much as a unit, so far, on their way to Uruguay, although Mhairi's yacht, the Qingdao, is sitting in 10th place having had a broken sail at the outset from Puerto Sherry.
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh noooo!! Poor John. Wishing him speedy mending. Been tracking the race, though sorry to hear they had a broken sail. Plenty of time to catch up.

What a regal fellow this is. Super shot.
September 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Poor John but well done to him for continuing to walk. Enjoy your resting time together
September 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
This is a wonderful capture. Poor John - hope he’s not in too much pain.
September 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of your beautiful view. So sorry re John's injury and hope it heals well.

I occasionally look into the sailing too and am delighted to find a South African on bord ;-)
September 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 19th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes - the skipper, no less! They should do well on the 2nd leg of the race from Uruguay to South Africa. Hopefully. :-)
September 19th, 2023  
Christina ace
Sounds dreadful to be walking those distances with a broken arm. Hopefully he recovers well!
September 19th, 2023  
