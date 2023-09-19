Room with a View

We arrived at the Cluanie Inn on Sunday evening after our misty, wet walk. On walking into our room, and looking out our ground floor window, I was delighted to see a herd of about 8 young deer just hanging out. I sneaked around the back of the hotel and took some photos.



Our plan for Monday was a day off and lunch at the Applecross Inn. However, this was thwarted. John had a slip on Saturday, late in the day, and hurt his arm on boulders. We thought it was just badly bruised. We walked again on Sunday. It wasn't getting any better. We decided it was better to have it checked out, and ended up spending Monday at Raigmore Casualty Department, where we discovered that he has a broken ulna. Oh dearie me. So, we're back home and no more Munros for us for a while. Our deal is that we do them together, so we'll both have to be patient in many ways. Positive things? Hopefully he'll be all better for travelling to South Africa in November to meet up with our daughter. The injury could have been worse. And it happened at the end of our wee trip, not the beginning - and big kudos to him for walking significant distances with a broken arm!



Update on daughter - nothing much, I'm afraid - the fleet is sailing pretty much as a unit, so far, on their way to Uruguay, although Mhairi's yacht, the Qingdao, is sitting in 10th place having had a broken sail at the outset from Puerto Sherry.