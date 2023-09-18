Sign up
Previous
Photo 3609
A Misty One
Yesterday's walk was a two-Munro walk, which was much easier on the legs. It was a tad misty on the high tops though, as you can see!
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
7
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
17th September 2023 12:14pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Pat Knowles
ace
Hard to walk in extra clothes but still enjoyable I expect…….must have to take even more care….well done. I like the photos at the top!!
September 18th, 2023
Christina
ace
It looks cold and somewhat mysterious...
September 18th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Ooh certainly misty. Do you think you might choose to explore these again in fine weather when your challenge is complete? You've made lots of progress this summer.
September 18th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very misty. Not a good day for views!
September 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow it does look rather bleak.
September 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
At least you have the right clothing for this misty weather.
September 18th, 2023
julia
ace
Very atmospheric.. Nothing puts you off..
September 18th, 2023
