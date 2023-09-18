Previous
A Misty One by jamibann
Photo 3609

A Misty One

Yesterday's walk was a two-Munro walk, which was much easier on the legs. It was a tad misty on the high tops though, as you can see!
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Hard to walk in extra clothes but still enjoyable I expect…….must have to take even more care….well done. I like the photos at the top!!
September 18th, 2023  
Christina ace
It looks cold and somewhat mysterious...
September 18th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Ooh certainly misty. Do you think you might choose to explore these again in fine weather when your challenge is complete? You've made lots of progress this summer.
September 18th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very misty. Not a good day for views!
September 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow it does look rather bleak.
September 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
At least you have the right clothing for this misty weather.
September 18th, 2023  
julia ace
Very atmospheric.. Nothing puts you off..
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise