Glen Affric and Affric Lodge

Yesterday was a bit of an epic walk for us - notching up 5 Munros and a 'nearly' Munro! 34 km, with 2,500 metres of ascent. We started walking at 06.15, just as day was dawning, and got back to the car at 6 pm. Just short of 12 hours fairly continuous walking. Really pleased, although a bit stiff this morning!



This was taken looking down on Loch Affric, as we descended from the last 'nearly' Munro. It was of Munro height, but doesn't get Munro status because it doesn't meet the criteria of distance away from other Munros. Doesn't mean it was any easier to climb though! That brings us to 175/282, so we are getting there. Just another couple of years ...