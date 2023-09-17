Previous
Glen Affric and Affric Lodge by jamibann
Glen Affric and Affric Lodge

Yesterday was a bit of an epic walk for us - notching up 5 Munros and a 'nearly' Munro! 34 km, with 2,500 metres of ascent. We started walking at 06.15, just as day was dawning, and got back to the car at 6 pm. Just short of 12 hours fairly continuous walking. Really pleased, although a bit stiff this morning!

This was taken looking down on Loch Affric, as we descended from the last 'nearly' Munro. It was of Munro height, but doesn't get Munro status because it doesn't meet the criteria of distance away from other Munros. Doesn't mean it was any easier to climb though! That brings us to 175/282, so we are getting there. Just another couple of years ...
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
988% complete

Jennifer Eurell ace
Glad you were doing it and not me! Might be worthwhile though - that view is super.
September 17th, 2023  
