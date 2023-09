The Strathfarrar Four

We drove over to Tomich on Thursday and on Friday climbed four Munros in Glen Strathfarrar. This is taken on No. 3 (Sgurr a Choire Ghlais) looking over towards No. 4 (Sgurr Fuar-thuil). In the evening, on the way back to our hotel, we ate at the Hotel Cnoc near Cannich, where we had a super meal. An excellent day for us. A longer one planned for tomorrow though ...