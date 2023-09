Plodda Falls, Tomich

We drove over to Tomich yesterday with a view to walking some Munros over the next 3-5 days, depending on weather. We had an hour or to kill before checking into our hotel and so took a wee walk around Plodda Falls, somewhere we'd never been. It's quite beautiful. They've built a cantilever viewing deck over the falls which is rather delightful and then you can walk down and see where you were standing. A lovely discovery of these falls which are off the beaten track.