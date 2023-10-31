Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3652
Crossing the Suspension Bridge
Yesterday's walk. Some were more comfortable on the suspension bridge than others. Trish's face was a picture. Mary, on her mobile phone clearly wasn't bothered at all!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3858
photos
193
followers
121
following
1000% complete
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th October 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely expressions you captured here, you sure won't find me on that bridge ;-)
October 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful but my fear of heights makes me uncomfortable on suspension bridges too.
October 31st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Gritted teeth against relaxed smiles!
October 31st, 2023
