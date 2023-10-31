Previous
Crossing the Suspension Bridge by jamibann
Crossing the Suspension Bridge

Yesterday's walk. Some were more comfortable on the suspension bridge than others. Trish's face was a picture. Mary, on her mobile phone clearly wasn't bothered at all!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Lovely expressions you captured here, you sure won't find me on that bridge ;-)
October 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful but my fear of heights makes me uncomfortable on suspension bridges too.
October 31st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Gritted teeth against relaxed smiles!
October 31st, 2023  
