We found him!

Yesterday we did a single, well earned Munro - Beinn Bhuidhe. It involved 7.5 km of road and track just to get to the bottom of the hill - not ideal, but we didn't have the bikes with us, so just had to get on with it! The ascent was more than the height of the hill, as this one starts from sea level, but it was a beautiful day and a wonderful, scenic walk.



The bonus was that it was the Loch Fyne Beer and Music Festival, and about 5 km up that track, there is a temporary 'walkers' bar' serving cold beer and venison burgers. We stopped in by, on the way back from our hill, and without prior arrangement (phone signal very bad in the area), the first person we bumped into was our lovely son! Such perfect timing as our arrangement was to meet him at the campsite about 3 hours later in the day (we were ahead of schedule).



So, John had too many beers in the hot sun, they all had a dip in the river. I supervised ;-) and had a half pint and a venison burger. A most lovely afternoon of chat with Alex and his friends and that relatively rare commodity, sunshine.



On the hill, we met Paul from Liverpool, who only had 11 Munros to do. He started bagging in 1991. On the way back from the walkers' bar we gave some first aid to a lady who had fallen on the road and skinned her knees. It felt good to open our first aid kit and find the necessary items, as I have carried it in my rucksack for years without every needing it. Although, that's how you want it to be!