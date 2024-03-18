Previous
Look Closely! by jamibann
Photo 3791

Look Closely!

Just so that you don't think all our Munros are done in good weather! John is actually in this picture taken at the summit of yesterday's Munro, Sgurr a' Mhaoraich. We had planned going off over the back and doing a circuit, but given the north facing aspect and the poor visibility with a craggy descent, we took the safe option of retracing our steps over the summit and descending down in to the valley to our start point. Still a circular route, but not at all risky.

Another one to do today, and then back to normal commenting service! :-)
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise