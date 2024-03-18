Look Closely!

Just so that you don't think all our Munros are done in good weather! John is actually in this picture taken at the summit of yesterday's Munro, Sgurr a' Mhaoraich. We had planned going off over the back and doing a circuit, but given the north facing aspect and the poor visibility with a craggy descent, we took the safe option of retracing our steps over the summit and descending down in to the valley to our start point. Still a circular route, but not at all risky.



Another one to do today, and then back to normal commenting service! :-)