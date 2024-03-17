Previous
Loch Cuaich by jamibann
Loch Cuaich

This was taken on our way back from the Invergarry Munros on Saturday, as we started to wend our way down, on a lovely twisty path, back to our start point.

You can see the snowcapped Knoydart hills here - we plan to head over there in June and it's quite a logistical challenge, including a ferry and booking accommodation. We're ready though!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
