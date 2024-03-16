Previous
Invergarry Munros by jamibann
Invergarry Munros

We were very happy to get to Invergarry on Friday evening, and recreate the weekend away that we missed in January due to John falling on the ice. The Invergarry hotel is lovely.

On Saturday we got great weather and bagged a couple of Munros - Spidean Mialach and Gleouraich. A great walk in beautiful conditions with snow on the high tops.
Issi Bannerman

