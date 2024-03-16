Sign up
Photo 3789
Invergarry Munros
We were very happy to get to Invergarry on Friday evening, and recreate the weekend away that we missed in January due to John falling on the ice. The Invergarry hotel is lovely.
On Saturday we got great weather and bagged a couple of Munros - Spidean Mialach and Gleouraich. A great walk in beautiful conditions with snow on the high tops.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
16th March 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
