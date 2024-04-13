Barney

Barney is one of the doggies who walks with us quite regularly. You may have seen him before at Abergairn Castle. He's a friend of Top Dog Angus too. :-)



Anyway, on Thursday, we were stopped for lunch on our walk to the Coyles of Muick and Barney, who has a penchant for other people's food, was being kept on the lead by Fiona. He managed to find a high spot to keep an eye on where the crumbs were falling though. He's a beautiful, cheeky wee dog - you can just see the lead wrapped around his leg. Fiona is sitting below the rock.