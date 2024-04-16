Sign up
Photo 3820
22 Monday Walkers
Yesterday's low level walk on the paths and tracks around Dinnet. A big turn out ... the ladies must have heard about the scones being served afterwards by Lorraine! Sadly, I didn't make it for a scone, just the walk!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
6
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4027
photos
194
followers
123
following
1046% complete
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
15th April 2024 9:27am
Casablanca
ace
You missed the scone?? You will have to make up for that today LOL. Looks like a lovely amicable walking party
April 16th, 2024
julia
ace
Big turn out. And most got the memo to wear a blue jacket..
April 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful that there was such a big turnout, it looks like a great day for a walk. Such a pity you did not make it for the scones though.
April 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to see…
April 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I bet there's a lot of chat going on there
April 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2024
