Previous
Next
Cloudy Moon by janeandcharlie
Photo 812

Cloudy Moon

“The man who has seen the rising moon break out of the clouds at midnight has been present like an archangel at the creation of light and of the world.”
~Ralph Waldo Emerson, “History”~
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 11th, 2020  
Charlie
When I see a beautiful shot like this I always think of the Psalm that says "The heavens declare the glory of God."
January 11th, 2020  
Lorrie
If this was taken yesterday on the 10th, this was the Wolf Moon. Great picture!
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise