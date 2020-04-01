Sign up
Photo 860
The Forest Floor
“Went looking for faith on the forest floor, and it showed up everywhere. In the sun, and the water, and the falling leaves, the falling leaves of time.”
~Neil Young~
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
914
photos
95
followers
36
following
235% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
24th March 2020 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
forest
Charlie
The decaying leaves give birth to new life.
April 1st, 2020
