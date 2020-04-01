Previous
The Forest Floor by janeandcharlie
Photo 860

The Forest Floor

“Went looking for faith on the forest floor, and it showed up everywhere. In the sun, and the water, and the falling leaves, the falling leaves of time.”
~Neil Young~
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Jane Anderson

Photo Details

Charlie
The decaying leaves give birth to new life.
April 1st, 2020  
