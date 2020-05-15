Previous
Our Teen Granddaughter Shares her Room with her New Sister by janeandcharlie
Photo 897

Our Teen Granddaughter Shares her Room with her New Sister

“Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.”
~Fred Rogers~
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
I agree with Fred Rodgers. Great picture.
May 15th, 2020  
Laurie
This made me tear up. They are such a good pair.
May 15th, 2020  
bruni ace
I see love in their smiles and eyes.
May 15th, 2020  
