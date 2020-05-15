Sign up
Photo 897
Our Teen Granddaughter Shares her Room with her New Sister
“Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.”
~Fred Rogers~
15th May 2020
15th May 20
3
3
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
951
photos
92
followers
36
following
245% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
12th May 2020 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
sisters
,
love
,
albuquerque
Charlie
I agree with Fred Rodgers. Great picture.
May 15th, 2020
Laurie
This made me tear up. They are such a good pair.
May 15th, 2020
bruni
ace
I see love in their smiles and eyes.
May 15th, 2020
