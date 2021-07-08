Rainy Morning

Yesterday afternoon's wild storm brought loads of leafy branches down out of the big trees. Rain, wind, hail, and a sky dark enough to bring heading to the basement to mind knocked out the power and kicked on the generator for over seven hours. Mike used the blower to clean up the hard surfaces, but branches still litter the grass and flower beds.



I find beauty in it! The shiny counter reflects the cool, gray light coming into the kitchen this morning — a soft kind of light that brings with it a certain calmness and coziness. Gracie and I feel content to stay indoors. I'll light a scented candle, go about my daily chores, and complete the assignments for my photography class. Perhaps I'll steal an hour or so to enjoy a cup of peppermint tea and a few more chapters of Great Expectations.



Cleaning up the branches can wait.