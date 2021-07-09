Previous
Next
Gratitude by janetb
169 / 365

Gratitude

That pink! Be still my heart. How we love dining at our little bistro table on the front porch and now more than ever with the powerfully pink astilbe plumes popping up just over the rail. The blue spruce provides a perfect backdrop for showcasing the glorious color; and when I behold beauty like this, I long for my camera. I long to praise God for His indescribable gift — framing my prayer of gratitude and clicking like the rhythm of my heart beating thanks.

Rain came moments later and, with it, a sense of His holy presence right there in the garden.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise