Gratitude

That pink! Be still my heart. How we love dining at our little bistro table on the front porch and now more than ever with the powerfully pink astilbe plumes popping up just over the rail. The blue spruce provides a perfect backdrop for showcasing the glorious color; and when I behold beauty like this, I long for my camera. I long to praise God for His indescribable gift — framing my prayer of gratitude and clicking like the rhythm of my heart beating thanks.



Rain came moments later and, with it, a sense of His holy presence right there in the garden.