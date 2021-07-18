Last Minute

He held Gracie's leash while I moved in and out of the roadside thicket composing shot after shot of the new-to-us bright orange berries. We'd discovered them earlier while getting the bikes off the rack for our ride. I couldn't help but return as I found myself smitten with the bright orange glowing like a string of lights wound its way through the leafy green branches. Familiar Tartarian Honeysuckle adorned with vibrant red berries stood off to the right; and at the last minute, he decided to pop one of each into the palm of his hand for comparison. Our evening walk followed, and we reveled in the beauty around every turn.



We didn't know then what we know now — that Tartarian Honeysuckle berries progress from green to orange and then to red as they ripen. I'm tickled pink to know this! Quite familiar with this invasive shrub, how had I ever missed the orange stage? Lord, help me to see! I don't want to miss a thing.



Every second of consciousness is a gift.

— Pastor Kels, Amplify Church