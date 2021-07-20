All Along

All prayers are answered. Some answers, we like. Some, we don't. But in all, we trust our good God.



After 11 years with our beloved Marley, we prayed for a puppy. The right puppy. The breeder asked our preferences. "Outstanding temperament is our first priority. Gender and color aren't important to us; but if we had to choose, we would prefer not to have a female or white." We prayed more and waited. God might have chuckled. We picked up a ten-week-old brown female a few months later. "We'll get used to a female," we told ourselves. "Her temperament is great according the breeder, and at least she's not white." Before her first birthday, she was 99.9% white with a penchant for barking and object guarding.



We trusted. And trained. Now at 2-years-and-8-months-old, Amazing Grace is a sweet, cuddly, loving lapdog who loves toys, traveling and riding in her new bike basket. She's really good at "drop it," so guarding's a thing of the past. Good riddance. Barking still needs some work, but she tries so very hard to keep quiet. She's the perfect dog for us!



He knew all along.



God, the searcher of the heart, knows fully our longings, yet he also understands the desires of the Spirit, because the Holy Spirit passionately pleads before God for us, his holy ones, in perfect harmony with God’s plan and our destiny. So we are convinced that every detail of our lives is continually woven together for good, for we are his lovers who have been called to fulfill his designed purpose.

— Romans 8:28