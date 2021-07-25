Smile

As a little boy, he’d love sitting down with a bowl of freshly sliced strawberries that I’d sprinkled with just enough sugar to form a sweet, sticky syrup. Macerated strawberries — but he never knew the name. He only knew he loved the taste; and just to be sure every time I’d hand him a bowl, he’d ask, “Did you put sugar on my strawberries?” “Yes,” I’d lovingly reply every time.



Today, he and his wonderful wife are coming over to cook us dinner for our 38th wedding anniversary. They’re thoughtful and loving and generous like that. Great cooks, too. I’m slicing strawberries to serve over pound cake with my homemade whipped cream for dessert. My precious son will ask, “Did you put sugar on my strawberries?” “Yes,” I’ll lovingly reply. We’ll laugh, and I’ll see that smile on his face that melts my heart. Every time.



HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM



1-1/4 cup heavy cream, chilled

6-8 tablespoons powdered sugar (I use 7)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon nonfat instant dry milk



Pour the heavy cream into a mixing bowl.

Add powdered sugar, nonfat instant dry milk and vanilla.

Using a mixer with wire whip attachment, whip the cream until it thickens to the point that it will hold its shape when a spoon is pulled through it.

Stored in the refrigerator, this whipped cream will keep for 3-4 days.

